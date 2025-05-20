SW China's Yunnan launches over 1,000 new varieties of China roses with Chinese styles
Photo shows new varieties of China roses. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)
A promotion conference highlighting independent innovation achievements in Rosa Chinensis, commonly known as the China rose, was held on May 18, 2025 at the international flower technology innovation center in Dounan, Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The event introduced over 1,000 new varieties of China roses with Chinese styles and eight varieties of China roses for landscaping that are easy to maintain. Additionally, two domestically leading technologies in intelligent flower cultivation and green planting were released.
The new varieties recommended at the event were independently cultivated by the Flower Research Institute of the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the Yunnan Seed Industry Joint Laboratory. These Chinese-style varieties incorporate Eastern aesthetic features, with layered petals in colors spanning the full spectrum of China rose hues.
Photo shows new varieties of China roses. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)
Photo shows new varieties of China roses. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)
Photo shows new varieties of China roses. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)
A technician checks on the growth of a new variety of China roses at the international flower technology innovation center in Dounan, Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)
Technicians check on the growth of a new variety of China roses at the international flower technology innovation center in Dounan, Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)
