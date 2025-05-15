Home>>
China Coast Guard rescues 8 foreign fishermen in East China Sea
(Xinhua) 13:58, May 15, 2025
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) said on Thursday it had rescued eight foreign fishermen from a distressed vessel in the East China Sea.
The CCG successfully carried out a rescue operation on Tuesday after receiving an emergency alert about the Republic of Korea fishing vessel "887 EOJIN," which was taking on water due to hull damage and facing imminent danger, it said.
The fishing vessel had been operating at sea for 20 days before the incident, according to the CCG.
On Wednesday, the fishermen were handed over to a Republic of Korea coast guard vessel in the same area, it added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fujian coast guard conducts law-enforcement patrols in waters surrounding Dongyin, Wuqiu islands
- China Coast Guard strengthens crackdown on maritime crimes
- China Coast Guard monitors Philippine resupply activity at Ren'ai Jiao
- China expels Philippine vessels for unlawfully entering waters near Tiexian Jiao
- Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrols in waters near Kinmen
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.