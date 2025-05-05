Taiwan youth seek their career in Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 13:39, May 05, 2025

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- At the Artificial Organ Technology Laboratory of Soochow University in Jiangsu Province, east China, Professor Po-Lin Hsu's lab is transforming heartbeats into precise data streams.

Leading a team focused on developing an extracorporeal maglev artificial heart, Hsu is offering new hope to patients in need of life-saving medical advancements.

After earning dual Ph.D.s from the University of Cambridge and RWTH Aachen University, Hsu joined Soochow University in 2013 as a full-time professor and deputy director of the laboratory. In 2017, she founded magAssist Co., Ltd., a company dedicated to creating a multi-organ life-support platform.

"I wanted to help medical workers in their fight against death," Hsu explained, reflecting on her entrepreneurial drive. Her ultimate goal has always been to translate research into practical solutions that address critical care needs. The supportive policies in the Chinese mainland for high-end medical devices, combined with the business-friendly environment, gave her the confidence to take the leap into entrepreneurship.

Today, three of the company's artificial heart products are in clinical use, with one currently deployed in around 30 hospitals. Over the past eight years, the startup has filed more than 350 patents.

"Although our resources are modest, relentless innovation and hard work can enhance our nation's global competitiveness. This is our mission," Hsu said. Having been born and brought up in Taiwan, Hsu wants to encourage more Taiwan youth to consider pursuing a career in the Chinese mainland, citing its vast market, resilient economy, and rapid technological advancements.

Meanwhile, in Yunnan Province, Taiwan entrepreneur Christopher Chen has been nurturing the growth of Kunming Tongyi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a company specializing in potted orchids and seedlings. Founded by his father in 2000, the company now boasts a rich orchid gene bank with over 100 varieties and annual sales approaching 2 million plants. Exports of the company now reach markets in Vietnam and Russia.

Chen returned to Yunnan after completing his studies with big ideas for the family business. "The Chinese mainland's support for Taiwan farmers has given us more opportunities to focus on innovation," he said. In addition to breeding and smart cultivation, Chen is working to set international standards for orchid products.

In the green mountains of Fujian Province, Chiu Pin-ping is breathing new life into fading village cultures with his team. Together, they are reviving ancient traditions and offering fresh perspectives on rural life.

In 2021, he joined Fuzhou Suiping Yili Architectural Design Co., Ltd., a rural revitalization team consisting of youth from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan.

Initially, Chiu and his team faced skepticism from the villagers, but their persistence gradually won them over. They delved into local revolutionary history and began creating cultural products. With strong policy support, they even launched an online store to help boost sales of rural products.

For Chiu, his work in Fujian feels like "a drop of water merging into the ocean." "The villages here hold immense cultural value. Taiwan youth should serve as a bridge for cross-Strait exchanges," Chiu said.

A native of New Taipei City, Wang Yiwen views the Chinese mainland as an ideal runway for her dreams. Wang, now a senior at the business school of Central South University in Hunan Province, quickly embraced the vibrant energy in Changsha, the provincial capital city. Before graduation, Wang received three job offers. She finally chose to join an e-commerce firm as a management trainee.

Wang often shares advice with her peers: "The Chinese mainland's policies ensure a fair playing field for Taiwan youth, from internships to promotions."

She plans to settle down in the Chinese mainland, applying her skills to support rural revitalization.

