Chinese mainland slams Lai Ching-te's "two states" comments

Xinhua) 16:24, April 30, 2025

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland has condemned Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's recent remarks promoting the "two states" theory, calling them a "blatant provocation."

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a Wednesday press conference that Lai's call for cross-Strait engagement based on "parity and dignity" was an attempt to alter the historical and legal fact that both sides of the Strait belong to one China.

Zhu warned that denying the 1992 Consensus, going against the one-China principle, and seeking "Taiwan independence" would leave no basis for cross-strait dialogue.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)