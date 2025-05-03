Thousands march in Taiwan to protest DPP's policies

Xinhua) 11:39, May 03, 2025

TAIPEI, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people assembled in central Taipei on Thursday, International Workers' Day, to protest the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' policies and call for better welfare for workers.

The demonstration was held in front of the office building of the leader of the Taiwan region. It brought together people from a wide range of sectors, including health care, aviation, banking, railways, postal services, the police and firefighting services.

Protesters traveled from many parts of the island, including Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Tainan, chanting, "Stop bullying, ensure rights."

Roughly 100 trade unions joined the rally, including the Labor Rights Association and the Taiwan Electric Power Workers Union.

During the protest, the Labor Rights Association carried a banner that read, "Cross-Strait Peace, Stable Employment Environment."

"Peace between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is essential for Taiwan's workers, especially under the current circumstances," said Wang Wu-lang, general secretary of the Labor Party in Taiwan and director general of the association. "We don't want our young people sent to the battlefield."

Wang said that while the high tariffs imposed by the United States will worsen Taiwan's job market, cross-Strait peace, exchange and cooperation will boost the island's economy and benefit the society.

Xu Meng-xiang, deputy general secretary of the Labor Party, said that Taiwan is grappling with a low birth rate, an aging population and inflation, all of which are worsened by stagnating wages, long working hours and workplace bullying.

The DPP authorities have turned a blind eye to this grave situation, escalating cross-Strait confrontations and pleasing the United States at the expense of the interests of local workers, Xu said.

He pointed to shifts in Taiwan's semiconductor industry, especially since the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was forced to establish operations in the United States.

Many upstream and downstream companies in the semiconductor industry are considering moving their production lines offshore, denting Taiwan's economic outlook and employment, he said. "So far, the DPP authorities have offered no concrete solutions, leaving workers in a state of uncertainty and anxiety."

A large contingent of health care workers also participated in the demonstration, highlighting mounting stress in the sector. Nurses face high-risk environments, long shifts, heavy workloads, low pay, and a lack of dignity, union leaders said.

Emergency departments at hospitals across Taiwan were overwhelmed this spring, exposing a severe nursing shortage. A survey conducted by the Taiwan Union of Nurses Association revealed an average turnover rate of 10.7 percent at 22 major medical centers last year.

Meanwhile, a poll from local job portal yes123 revealed that 66.2 percent of the surveyed worry about overworking, with 63.3 percent of those saying they have considered quitting because of it.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) also took aim at the DPP authorities, criticizing their failure to effectively address low wages, long working hours and workplace bullying.

"The DPP authorities have yet to deliver on their campaign promises," the TPP said.

