Mainland spokesperson slams DPP's distortion of UNGA Resolution 2758

Xinhua) 10:26, May 01, 2025

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday noted that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities had deliberately misinterpreted United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 to serve their "Taiwan independence" agenda.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comment following Q&As on the resolution posted on the office's official WeChat account.

The misinterpretation of the resolution is a distortion of facts, a violation of international law, and a blatant challenge to international order and norms, Zhu said.

Stressing that there is only one China and Taiwan is a part of China, Zhu said that UNGA Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, was based on the recognition of this fact.

The historical facts are clear, and the legal grounds are well-established, the spokesperson said.

Zhu also stated that issues regarding the participation of China's Taiwan region in events related to the World Health Organization, including the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA), must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle, which is also affirmed in UNGA Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1.

This stance has been consistent and clear, she said, criticizing the DPP authorities' deceitful political maneuvering of hyping up relevant issues.

