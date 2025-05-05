In pics: women's final at CEV Champions League Volley 2025
Zhu Ting (L) of Carraro Imoco Conegliano poses with China's legendary volleyball coach Lang Ping after the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Zhu Ting (C) of Carraro Imoco Conegliano celebrates with the trophy during the awarding ceremony for the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Players of Carraro Imoco Conegliano celebrate winning the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Zhu Ting (L) of Carraro Imoco Conegliano spikes the ball during the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Zhu Ting (L) of Carraro Imoco Conegliano spikes the ball during the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Sarah Luisa Fahr of Carraro Imoco Conegliano saves the ball during the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Players of Carraro Imoco Conegliano celebrates after winning the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Kara Bajema (L) of spikes the ball during the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Zhu Ting (1st R) of Carraro Imoco Conegliano spikes the ball during the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Players of Carraro Imoco Conegliano celebrate scoring during the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Utopia forged by women a modern model of harmony
- Chinese official calls for advancing legacy of 1995 World Conference on Women
- Growth opportunities for women vital, says political adviser
- Remarkable women walk own path
- "She-power" lights up China's cultural heritage preservation
- Female entrepreneurs thrive in China
- Female Chinese astronaut sends Int'l Women's Day greetings from space
- China to hold global summit of women: FM
- Various activities held across China to mark Int'l Women's Day
- China honors female role models in run-up to International Women's Day
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.