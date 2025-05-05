In pics: women's final at CEV Champions League Volley 2025

Xinhua) 13:20, May 05, 2025

Zhu Ting (L) of Carraro Imoco Conegliano poses with China's legendary volleyball coach Lang Ping after the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Zhu Ting (C) of Carraro Imoco Conegliano celebrates with the trophy during the awarding ceremony for the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Players of Carraro Imoco Conegliano celebrate winning the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Zhu Ting (L) of Carraro Imoco Conegliano spikes the ball during the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Zhu Ting (L) of Carraro Imoco Conegliano spikes the ball during the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Sarah Luisa Fahr of Carraro Imoco Conegliano saves the ball during the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Players of Carraro Imoco Conegliano celebrates after winning the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Kara Bajema (L) of spikes the ball during the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Zhu Ting (1st R) of Carraro Imoco Conegliano spikes the ball during the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Players of Carraro Imoco Conegliano celebrate scoring during the women's final between Carraro Imoco Conegliano of Italy and Savino Del Bene Scandicci of Italy at CEV Champions League Volley 2025 in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

