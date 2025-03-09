Remarkable women walk own path

Weng Xiaoxue exercises at a gym in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. CHINA DAILY

Editor's note: Gone are the days when a woman's path in life was narrowly defined. In today's China, women are embracing a wealth of opportunities, breaking barriers, and pursuing their dreams in ways that were once unimaginable. In this special feature for International Women's Day, we highlight three inspiring stories. Each of them represents the growing freedom Chinese women have to redefine success on their own terms. Their choices, though different, share a common thread — courage, resilience, and the pursuit of personal fulfillment.

Sun Haili, a 51-year-old from Beijing's Changping district, is not your typical retiree. She is one of a growing number of extraordinary Chinese women taking the bull by the horns and living life to the full, often in unexpected ways.

On March 1, Sun, a pensioner, arrived early at the Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing, clutching her admission letter.

"I can't wait to start a new chapter of my life," said Sun, brimming with excitement, before collecting her textbooks and meeting her professors and fellow students.

After retiring from her public service job, where she spent six years organizing activities and subsidies for people with disabilities, she decided to pursue a dream she had deferred for most of her life: earning a university degree.

"I've always wanted to be a university student," Sun said. "This is my chance to finally make it happen."

Sun's path to higher education was anything but smooth.

Born into a rural family, she attended a vocational school despite her dream of going to college.

"For one thing, the chances were slim, as there had been only one college student from my village. Second, vocational school graduates had been guaranteed an urban job at that time," she said, adding that most of her peers made the same choice.

However, the guarantee was revoked by the time she graduated, with the development of the market economy.

"Talk about bad luck," she said.

Over the years, she worked tirelessly in various jobs — from being a sales clerk at a department store to a street vendor selling pancakes and vegetables — all while raising her son.

"Life was hard," she recalled. "I had to juggle between work, raising my son and household responsibilities. There was no time for studying."

Yet, the difficulties life threw at her all the more convinced her that her life would have been different if she had stuck to her original dream.

When Sun retired last year, she decided it was time to take action and make it up to herself.

"I didn't want to just sit at home, I wanted to do something meaningful."

Inspired by a colleague who had returned to school after retirement, Sun decided to take the plunge. She bought textbooks, enrolled in preparatory courses and began studying for the adult university entrance exam.

Sun faced numerous challenges, from managing her time effectively to overcoming self-doubt.

"There were moments when I wanted to give up," she admitted. "But I reminded myself why I started."

To stay motivated, Sun frequented the National Library of China, where she found inspiration in the bustling atmosphere of students and scholars.

"Seeing everyone else studying pushed me to keep going," she said.

Her efforts paid off. In October, Sun scored an impressive 370 out of 600 on the exam, far exceeding the threshold for admission. She was accepted into the accounting program at the prestigious university.

Sun said she's grateful that her decision to return to school has been met with unwavering support from her family.

Her husband, who still works in municipal services, encouraged her every step of the way. Her son, a postgraduate student in Hong Kong, was particularly proud.

"He told me, 'Mom, you're amazing'," said Sun with a smile.

Even her 75-year-old mother-in-law, who Sun said in jest is in better health than herself, pitched in by helping manage the domestic affairs.

To her surprise, her story has resonated far beyond her immediate circle. On Xiaohongshu, a popular Chinese social media platform, her posts about her journey have garnered over 12,000 likes. Many users, particularly younger adults in their 30s, have reached out to her for advice on taking the adult university entrance exam.

"I never expected to inspire so many people," Sun said. "But I think my story shows that it's never too late to chase your dreams."

Sun Haili, 51, studies for her college course at her home in Beijing. CHINA DAILY

Sun is among many outgoing Chinese women, especially young professionals, who through determination and courage are striking out on their own path to pursue their passions.

Posts about women's self-exploration and self-value on Xiaohongshu exceed 3.1 million, and many have resonated greatly.

Weng Xiaoxue never thought she would be one of the top trending topics on the popular social platform Sina Weibo in late February.

Her choice of quitting her high-profile career to become a full-time fitness coach in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, has struck a chord with netizens and media alike.

Three years ago, Weng, now 30, was living what would be to some a dream life.

She had a lucrative career at a Fortune 500 real-estate company in Shanghai, where she worked in branding, having obtained a degree in civil engineering.

But the demanding hours — she often worked until 1 am or 2 am — took a toll. In 2018, she was hospitalized with severe acute myocarditis, a condition that forced her to take a year off from all physical activity.

"That was a wake-up call," Weng recalled. "I realized I couldn't keep sacrificing my health for my career."

Yet, still career-driven, she decided she could use a change of scene and joined a tech giant, hoping for a fresh start in Hangzhou, about an hour by high-speed rail from Shanghai.

But the tech giant's culture of long hours and relentless pressure only deepened her dissatisfaction.

"Everyone was competing to see who could work the hardest, and it felt suffocating," she said.

It reminded her of her health issue and put things in perspective.

In 2020, Weng made the bold decision to leave and explore a new career path. She transitioned to a smaller advertising agency in Hangzhou, where she took on a role as an account manager. While the job was less demanding, it wasn't fulfilling either.

The extra time meant she was able to join a gym to improve her health.

"I wasn't a sporty person, but I knew I needed to move more," she said. Her first coach, a single mother who had shifted her career from finance to fitness, became her inspiration.

"She showed me that fitness wasn't just about physical transformation — it was about mental and emotional well-being too," Weng said.

It didn't take long before she noticed the positive effect gym workouts produced. Her body fat dropped and she hasn't caught a cold or had a fever since, she said.

The turning point came in 2022, when Weng's mother was diagnosed with thyroid nodules, requiring surgery. She took a Friday off to stay with her family over the weekend, but had to return to the office on Monday as she was needed for some urgent work.

This frustration was a big contrast to her experience at the gym, where "there was an aura of positivity from everyone, and my health was evidently improved", she said.

Later that year, Weng took the plunge and decided to become a fulltime fitness coach, even before obtaining her certification.

"I wanted to help others the way my coach had helped me," she said.

Weng faced a steep learning curve, financial uncertainty and the challenge of building a client base from scratch.

"The first few months were tough," she admitted. "But I knew I had to prove myself through my professionalism and dedication."

Weng's days quickly become a far cry from her corporate past. She starts her mornings at 9 am, coaching clients until noon, followed by a mix of personal training and studying for certifications, before starting her evening sessions with her growing clientele.

"I've never been happier," she said, adding that her trainees and her mother have added to her sense of achievement in the new career.

"I have moved my mom to live with me in Hangzhou and her health condition has been good since I took her to work out with me," she said.

If her experience is of any reference, Weng said no one should be afraid to explore different paths.

"It's never too late to pursue what truly makes you happy. And once you find it, hold on tight because the journey is worth it," she said.

Like Weng, Han Xiao was the epitome of success 10 years ago.

The woman in her 30s worked in finance for nearly a decade, working her way up to be a private banking executive in Beijing's bustling CBD.

At the peak of her career, she led a team of financial experts and managed millions of dollars.

But as she was climbing the social ladder, Han was often attacked by a growing emptiness and a longing for something more meaningful than spreadsheets and profit margins.

And so, four years ago, she chucked it all in to open a romantic homestay near the shore of Lugu Lake, in Lijiang city, Yunnan province. "It was a decision out of my renewed understanding of life," she said.

Han Xiao poses with her husband in front of their hotel in Lijiang, Yunnan province. CHINA DAILY

Growing up, Han was the quintessential "good girl". She excelled in school, always aiming for first place to meet her parents' expectations.

"I knew they wanted the best for me, but I always felt trapped by their plans," she said.

After graduation in 2012, the woman originally from Xi'an, in the inland Shaanxi province, moved over 2,000 kilometers from home to work as a bank teller in the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian province.

Determined to prove herself, she climbed the corporate ladder, enduring long hours, difficult clients and endless pressure.

"I worked tirelessly, but I didn't even know why," she recalled. "I just thought success would bring me freedom."

In her leisure time, Han traveled to deserts and plateaus at home and abroad, and on a 2015 trip to Lugu Lake, she met a Mosuo man, a member of a branch of the local Naxi ethnic group.

"It was love at first sight," Han said.

He took her hiking on the Gemu Goddess Mountain, where they listened to the wind whistle through the valleys.

"For the first time, I felt truly at peace," she recalled.

But reality soon called her back to the city. Reluctantly, she left and returned to her high-pressure job.

"I was young, and the idea of moving my life here didn't cross my mind," she said.

Her continued efforts earned her better opportunities and brought her to Beijing in 2018.

Despite her achievements, she felt increasingly disconnected from herself. Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, confining her to her apartment for months in 2020.

"It started to put things in perspective, what really matters in life," she said, adding that she couldn't find a sense of purpose in managing assets that didn't belong to her and got tired of living up to people's expectations.

Later that year, the Mosuo man reached out to her.

"The moment I heard his voice, my heart flew back to Yunnan," Han said.

Without hesitation, she packed her bags and returned to Lugu Lake, determined to follow her heart.

Reunited with her Mosuo lover, Han decided to stay. Together, they opened a romantic hotel by the lake, blending modern comfort with the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Mosuo people.

"We wanted to create a place where people could feel at home, surrounded by the magic of Lugu Lake," she explained.

In 2021, the couple married, sealing their partnership in both life and business. "This is where our love began, and now it's where we help others find their own moments of joy and healing," she said.

For full-time student Sun, attending classes and doing homework is not the retired life she had expected, it's a whole lot better.

"Sometimes, I still have a hard time believing I'm picking up those advanced classes and I feel so fulfilled," she said. "For the first time in my life, I'm doing something just for myself."

