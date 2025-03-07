Languages

China to hold 2025 Global Summit of Women: FM

(Xinhua) 11:27, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will host the Global Summit of Women again in the second half of 2025, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday at a press conference.

