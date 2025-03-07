Various activities held across China to mark Int'l Women's Day

Xinhua) 08:22, March 07, 2025

Students present flowers to their teachers at a primary school in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 6, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Women compete in a tug-of-war game during an event celebrating the International Women's Day in Jurong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 6, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)

Women attend a make-up class in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 6, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Women learn flower arrangement during an event celebrating the International Women's Day in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 5, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)

A woman learns the skill of making flowery headwear with her daughter during an event celebrating the International Women's Day in a kindergarten in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 6, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Women in traditional Chinese Hanfu clothing pose for photos in Zhujiajiao ancient town in Shanghai, east China, March 6, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Policewomen make cakes during an event in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, March 6, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Volunteers play a game with children during an event celebrating the International Women's Day in a kindergarten in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 6, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

