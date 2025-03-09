"She-power" lights up China's cultural heritage preservation

Xinhua) 13:05, March 09, 2025

HEFEI, March 8 (Xinhua) -- For Chen Jing, an inheritor of Wuqinxi, a traditional Chinese physical exercise inspired by the movements of five animals, a childhood fascination with martial arts novels has blossomed into a lifelong passion.

Recognized as a successor of this 1,800-year-old practice, the 52-year-old from the city of Bozhou -- the birthplace of Wuqinxi in east China's Anhui Province -- has dedicated over four decades of her life to revitalizing the ancient exercise and sharing it with the world.

Wuqinxi, literally meaning Five-Animal Exercises, was invented by Hua Tuo (145-208), one of the greatest doctors in Chinese history, based on his observations of tigers, deer, bears, apes and birds. In 2011, it was inscribed on China's national intangible cultural heritage list.

"I love this exercise because it strengthens the body while soothing the mind and relieving stress," said Chen, who has made many efforts to introduce Wuqinxi into schools, communities and tourist destinations.

Since 2005, she has traveled to over 30 countries, including the United States, Germany and France, captivating foreign audiences with the unique practice. Beyond in-person instruction, Chen has also released scores of instructional videos on international platforms, allowing people around the world to learn Wuqinxi at their convenience.

"Many foreigners have praised Wuqinxi's remarkable benefits," she said, adding that her greatest wish is to share this cultural treasure with the world.

This year's International Women's Day, which fell on Saturday, was marked by flowers, well wishes and celebrations of women's achievements. Across China, women are playing a key role in preserving and revitalizing intangible cultural heritage.

Yang Huilan, an inheritor of the art of cloisonne painting in Lanzhou, the capital city of northwest China's Gansu Province, has also been working toward this goal. In 2015, with the support of the city's women's federation, she founded an employment workshop to provide free training in the intricate craft, helping women learn the skill and sell their creations.

Over the years, thousands of culture enthusiasts have sought her guidance, and dozens of her female students have successfully launched their own handicraft businesses.

"At first, it was just a hobby, but it has now become a mission to pass on this cultural heritage," said Yang, who learned the craft from her aunt at the age of 9.

Her passion has also inspired her daughter, Ding Xinya, who has mastered cloisonne painting and infused it with modern innovations, incorporating designs into refrigerator magnets and keychains.

"I strive to be both a guardian of tradition and a pioneer of creativity," the young artist said.

"China's 5,000-year civilization is a vast reservoir of cultural treasures, many of which are being developed. Women's contributions in this process are indispensable," said Zhang Yiwu, a professor at Peking University.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)