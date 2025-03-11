Growth opportunities for women vital, says political adviser

16:04, March 11, 2025 By Zhao Yimeng ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Women currently have more growth opportunities in the field of science and technology than years ago and are demonstrating their value through dedication, said Xie Ziqing, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, during the two sessions.

Xie, also the vice-president of Hunan Normal University, said women are fully capable of participating in cutting-edge scientific research. "When I was in college, the proportion of women attending universities was relatively low. Today, women have more opportunities. Many of the students I mentor are outstanding young women," Xie said.

Born into a rural family in Xinshao county in Hunan province, Xie was admitted to a university through the national college entrance examination, or gaokao, in the 1980s. She graduated from the Institute of Applied Mathematics, Chinese Academy of Sciences in 1996, specializing in computational mathematics research.

In 2012, she made history as the first female mathematician in Hunan's academic community to receive First Prize in the Hunan Provincial Natural Science Award, leading groundbreaking research as principal investigator.

"Whether our primary role is to teach students, or to contribute insights to the integrated development of education, science and talent as a political adviser, we are increasingly demonstrating the power of women's voices. I believe that through hard work, women can fully showcase our value," Xie said.

According to data from the Global Gender Gap Report 2024 released by the World Economic Forum, China ranked first globally in the proportion of women receiving higher education.

This year, Xie has also called for strengthening adolescent health education, raising awareness about the protection of reproductive health and women's equal employment, and promoting a new cultural approach to marriage and childbearing.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)