Trending in China | Cooking with Chinese toon leaves

(People's Daily App) 16:32, April 30, 2025

The young leaves and shoots of the Chinese toon tree are celebrated as a nutritious vegetable in Chinese cuisine. With a floral, onion-like flavor, these tender leaves peak in spring, offering the freshest taste. Explore the versatile ways to prepare Chinese toon leaves, from pickling with salt to frying with eggs. Watch to learn how to incorporate this seasonal delicacy into your meals!

(Video source: Kuaishou)

