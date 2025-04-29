Stories of High-Quality Development | Li Zhaoqian: Strengthening the role of private enterprises as key innovators to gain initiative amidst changes unseen in a century

"Private enterprises are known for their keen innovation and market instincts, high efficiency in achieving results, and flexible incentive mechanisms — traits that align closely with the demands of technological and industrial innovation, which call for innovation-driven growth, risk-taking, and long-term investment," said Li Zhaoqian, president of the China Society for the Study of the Private-Sector Economy, at People's Daily's "Stories of High-Quality Development" video series.

Li said that a new wave of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is currently accelerating, leading to a rapid restructuring of global innovation and industrial chains. In this era of profound changes unseen in a century, stagnation, or even slow progress, means falling behind. Many private enterprises have taken proactive measures by strategically positioning themselves in emerging and future industries such as large language models, embodied intelligence, commercial aerospace, quantum technology, and biomanufacturing. Through sustained increases in R&D investment, breakthroughs in core technologies, and deeper integration of industry, academia, and research, they are strengthening their role as key innovators and rapidly capturing opportunities in new fields. These efforts not only create new blue oceans and broaden development prospects for themselves, but also help China gain an early advantage in cultivating new quality productive forces and pioneering a new phase of high-quality development.

