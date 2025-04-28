Stories of High-Quality Development | Either be left behind by the times, or grow new wings and soar

Narrator: Ren Fujia, Chief Executive Officer of Robam

As traditional cooking culture fades in our fast-paced world, how do we redefine our role and preserve this daily ritual?

After 46 years in the kitchen appliance industry, our experience is simple: hone our craft and take the hard but right path.

In 2010, we began a digital transformation. At the time, opposition was strong. Some employees who had worked 20 years said, "We're not afraid of hard work on the line — we're afraid that years of effort will suddenly lose their value."

Transformation isn't about discarding tradition — it's about giving it new life in a new era.

In the end, our transformation didn't reduce jobs — it created new roles like digital technicians and industrial data analysts. Veteran craftsmen, once prized for their hands-on expertise, became invaluable sources of data insight.

Since the establishment of the future factory, production efficiency has increased by 45 percent, product development cycles have been shortened by 48 percent, production costs have been reduced by 21 percent, operating costs have dropped 15 percent, and product quality has reached 99 percent.

Through in-depth research, we found that what consumers truly need are products that solve real issues, like different taste preferences and the complexity of cooking.

We visited 1,000 households to document their cooking habits. Leveraging over 40 years of accumulated culinary knowledge, proprietary recipes, and user data, we launched the industry's first AI cooking model "Master Chef," and built a complete solution of hardware, software, content, and ecosystem to better meet diverse cooking needs.

Either be left behind by the times, or grow new wings and soar.

Looking back, we know we chose the right path with our transformation. In 2024, sales of our i-Series digital kitchen appliances had increased nearly sixfold year-on-year. By the end of last year, revenue from AI-powered hardware products surpassed 3 billion yuan.

It's this commitment to a people-first approach that has driven us to refine our capabilities, allowing cooking to embody people's aspirations for a better life through the fusion of technology and human needs.

