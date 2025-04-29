Egyptians practice Tai Chi at foot of the pyramids
An Egyptian practices Tai Chi at foot of the Giza Pyramids in Egypt. (People's Daily Online/Hind Fathi Muhammad)
From its inclusion on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity to the annual celebration of "World Tai Chi Day" on the last Saturday of April by enthusiasts worldwide, Tai Chi has spread to more than 180 countries and regions across the globe, with hundreds of millions of practitioners.
