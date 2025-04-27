Feature: Sri Lanka marks World Tai Chi Day, highlighting youth engagement, cultural exchange with China

Xinhua) 14:19, April 27, 2025

COLOMBO, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Tai Chi as a tool for physical well-being, mental health, and cultural understanding during World Tai Chi Day celebrations held in Colombo on Saturday.

The event, jointly hosted by Sri Lanka's Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, drew more than 200 Tai Chi enthusiasts, practitioners, and officials from both nations, reflecting the growing appreciation and adoption of the discipline across the island.

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Sunil Kumara Gamage emphasized Tai Chi's broader significance beyond its martial arts origins when delivering a keynote address, describing it as a "moving meditation" deeply aligned with Sri Lankan cultural values such as harmony, patience, and resilience.

Recognizing its benefits for community health and cross-cultural dialogue, Gamage detailed several strategic initiatives his ministry plans to undertake.

Key among these initiatives is the integration of Tai Chi into youth training programs and community wellness projects, offering it as an optional physical activity aimed at enhancing mental clarity, physical health, and discipline among young Sri Lankans.

The minister further highlighted plans to collaborate closely with local sports clubs, cultural centers, schools, and universities to regularly conduct Tai Chi workshops and demonstrations, significantly widening public access to high-quality instruction.

Additionally, the ministry intends to foster international collaboration by inviting Tai Chi masters from China to visit Sri Lanka, sharing their expertise, training local instructors, and creating a sustainable framework for continued learning and practice across the country.

Gamage stressed that promoting awareness among youth about the benefits of Tai Chi, ranging from stress relief and improved physical health to greater self-discipline, would remain a priority for his ministry.

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong underlined Tai Chi's global appeal and its role in cultural exchange. Qi noted that the martial art, recognized by UNESCO as part of humanity's intangible cultural heritage, has attracted more than 500 million practitioners worldwide.

Highlighting Sri Lanka's enthusiastic participation in international Tai Chi competitions, he praised the country's longstanding cultural exchanges with China and the increasing local interest in Tai Chi, which is a reflection of deepening friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations.

The event was attended by experienced instructors, including Rohan Muthumala, a prominent Tai Chi and Qigong practitioner originally from Sri Lanka and now based in Australia.

Muthumala, who co-founded the Sri Lanka Tai Chi Association in 1993, returned specifically to instruct at the event. He shared insights from his 35 years of practice, demonstrating various Yang-style Tai Chi techniques and guiding participants through movements designed to enhance both physical health and mental clarity.

Vidhu Muthumala, Rohan's 14-year-old daughter and an avid practitioner herself, also joined the celebrations. Having practiced Tai Chi from an early age, Vidhu shared how the discipline positively influenced her day-to-day activities and academic performance, reinforcing the minister's objective of engaging youth in regular practice.

Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Madhura Senevirathna, another committed Tai Chi and Qigong practitioner, spoke of his own experience over the past 15 years, emphasizing the calming effects and stress relief derived from consistent practice.

Senevirathna, who regularly visits China to further develop his skills, underscored plans to enhance educational and cultural exchange programs with China, aiming to offer more opportunities for Sri Lankan students and academics to experience Chinese culture and martial arts firsthand.

The event concluded with vibrant demonstrations and group sessions, highlighting Tai Chi's unique blend of gentle, flowing movements and meditative practices.

The organizers, including the Sri Lanka Health Qigong Association and the Wushu Federation of Sri Lanka, expressed optimism that this event would mark a significant step towards greater public engagement with Tai Chi, solidifying its role as a bridge connecting Sri Lanka and China through shared cultural heritage and mutual respect.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)