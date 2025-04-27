World Tai Chi Day marked in Romania with enthusiastic participation

Xinhua) 14:06, April 27, 2025

BUCHAREST, April 26 (Xinhua) -- An event was held on Saturday at a local park in Bucharest to mark the World Tai Chi Day, attracting more than 100 Tai Chi enthusiasts, as well as local residents and tourists.

Members from five clubs under the Romanian Wushu Kungfu Federation performed several sets of Tai Chi movements, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

During the event, Li Fengmei from China's Capital Institute of Physical Education demonstrated Tai Chi techniques, led practice sessions, and shared practical skills with the participants.

Li praised the passion of the local participants and expressed hope for more exchanges in the future.

Noting the growing popularity of Tai Chi in Romania, Cosmin Placinta, a local Tai Chi instructor, said that more and more people are becoming interested in Tai Chi culture.

The World Tai Chi Day is observed on the last Saturday of April every year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)