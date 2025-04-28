At China's Canton Fair, global buyers signal confidence in trade and innovation

14:45, April 28, 2025 By Han Chunyao, Luo Shanshan ( People's Daily

Photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows crowds of visitors in the venue of the 137th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province. (Photo by Huang Taiming/People's Daily Online)

The second phase of the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, on April 23.

The first phase, held from April 15 to 19 with the theme of advanced manufacturing, concluded here successfully, drawing 148,585 overseas buyers from 216 countries and regions in attendance, an increase of 20.2 percent compared to the same period of the fair's 135th edition.

Widely regarded as a barometer of China's foreign trade and a key indicator of the country's commitment to opening up, the Canton Fair continues to serve as a pivotal platform for international commerce. On the exhibition floor, the resilience of Chinese manufacturing and the sustained vitality of China's foreign trade were clearly on display.

Inside the exhibition halls, amid the steady buzz of business and the flow of international visitors, a novel sight has become surprisingly routine: overseas buyers gliding past rideable electric suitcases. These multifunctional devices, designed for both storage and short-distance transportation, are products of Changzhou Airwheel Technology Co., Ltd., a firm based in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu province.

With the press of a button, the suitcase shifts between storage and rideable modes, a clever design feature that has drawn significant interest from global buyers. The first phase's expansive layout - spanning 520,000 square meters with more than 25,000 booths and over 11,000 exhibitors - proved a real-world testing ground. For many visitors, the long walks between booths prompted not just curiosity, but purchases. Airwheel sold more than 600 demonstration units per day during the first phase this year.

According to the company, the suitcase is equipped with a removable lithium battery and engineered to meet air and rail travel regulations in terms of battery capacity and luggage size. Its speed is capped to ensure stable operation in crowded spaces.

"It's easy to use and holds plenty of luggage," said a Brazilian couple who ordered two right on the spot. "Very convenient."

Foreign buyers ride electric suitcases in the venue of the 137th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province. (Photo by Han Chunyao/People's Daily)

The product's appeal extends beyond its novelty. On April 18, a buyer from New York expressed interest in becoming a distributor. Sun Guo, Airwheel's sales director, welcomed the enthusiasm but noted a familiar complication: "We're delighted," Sun said, "but the product is manufactured in China, and exporting it to the U.S. comes with tariff-related challenges."

The American buyer acknowledged the concern but remained optimistic: "There's strong potential for this product in the U.S. market," he said. "I'll take it back to my team - we're hopeful we can work something out." While no agreement was reached on the spot, the two exchanged contact information, leaving the door open for future negotiations.

"The Canton Fair is an exceptional venue for showcasing innovation and forging international partnerships," said Sun. "Exports of our electric suitcase exports have been growing at over 40 percent annually. Just in the past few days, we've received intended orders totaling $5 million."

At the booth of iFLYTEK, China's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent speech company, longtime trader Zhang Mingyue was carefully testing a dual-screen translation device - an AI-powered assistant designed for real-time, multilingual communication. After two decades of attending the Canton Fair, Zhang knew what he was looking for. He bought one.

"I'm expanding into the Middle East, South America, and Africa," he said. "Communicating in customers' native languages helps build trust more quickly."

The compact translator supports online translation in 85 languages and offline translation in 17, making it especially appealing to buyers navigating China's global trade ecosystem. "This is the 15th iFLYTEK translator I've bought," said a gardening equipment supplier from Türkiye. "I'm making more and more Chinese friends."

To support this global reach, the Canton Fair has upgraded its digital tools. The official app now enables instant inquiries, multimedia chats, and even voice or video calls - all enhanced by AI-driven multilingual translation.

Zhang has observed a noticeable shift over the years: a more diverse array of international buyers including many from countries where less widely spoken languages dominate. "That's not just a new business opportunity," he said. "It's also how Chinese foreign trade is adapting to risks and uncertainty."

The data bears this out. During the fair's first phase, the number of buyers from Belt and Road partner countries grew by 20.2 percent. Attendance from BRICS countries increased by 23.9 percent, while buyers from RCEP member countries rose by 4.1 percent.

Many overseas buyers shared a common sentiment: despite global headwinds, confidence in China - and in the quality and competitiveness of Chinese products - remains strong. At this year's Canton Fair, they came not just to browse, but to do business.

Chinese and foreign visitors to the 137th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, take pictures of a robotic dog in an exhibition area for robots, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Wu Wenjun/People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)