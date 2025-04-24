2nd phase of 137th edition of Canton Fair themed on quality home furnishings opens in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 09:19, April 24, 2025

Overseas buyers learn about products at an area featuring integrated housing products at the 137th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th edition of the Canton Fair themed on quality home furnishings opened on Wednesday. An area featuring integrated housing products was set up for the first time at the event to showcase mobile houses, modular houses, expandable houses and other related products. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

An overseas buyer talks with an exhibitor at an area featuring integrated housing products at the 137th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th edition of the Canton Fair themed on quality home furnishings opened on Wednesday. An area featuring integrated housing products was set up for the first time at the event to showcase mobile houses, modular houses, expandable houses and other related products. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on April 23, 2025 shows a model of a housing product at an area featuring integrated housing products at the 137th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The second phase of the 137th edition of the Canton Fair themed on quality home furnishings opened on Wednesday. An area featuring integrated housing products was set up for the first time at the event to showcase mobile houses, modular houses, expandable houses and other related products. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An overseas buyer checks a housing product at an area featuring integrated housing products at the 137th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th edition of the Canton Fair themed on quality home furnishings opened on Wednesday. An area featuring integrated housing products was set up for the first time at the event to showcase mobile houses, modular houses, expandable houses and other related products. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Overseas buyers visit an area featuring integrated housing products at the 137th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th edition of the Canton Fair themed on quality home furnishings opened on Wednesday. An area featuring integrated housing products was set up for the first time at the event to showcase mobile houses, modular houses, expandable houses and other related products. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This photo taken on April 23, 2025 shows an area featuring integrated housing products at the 137th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The second phase of the 137th edition of the Canton Fair themed on quality home furnishings opened on Wednesday. An area featuring integrated housing products was set up for the first time at the event to showcase mobile houses, modular houses, expandable houses and other related products. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Overseas buyers talk at a clock area during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A buyer records handicrafts during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A buyer learns about products during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

A buyer selects horticultural products during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Overseas buyers talk at a kitchenware area during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An overseas buyer views water bottle products during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A buyer selects kitchenware during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Buyers learn about products during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

This photo taken on April 23, 2025 shows a view of the second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A buyer learns about products during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Overseas buyers view artificial flowers during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Buyers select bathroom products during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Overseas buyers view artificial flowers during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A buyer selects water bottles during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Overseas buyers view artificial flowers during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An overseas buyer visits a porcelain area of the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Buyers learn about barbecue accessories during the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

A gifts and premiums area of the second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair is seen in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2025. The second phase of the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, focusing on quality home furnishings, opened on Wednesday with more than 10,000 exhibiting companies. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

