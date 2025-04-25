137th Canton Fair draws over 190,000 overseas buyers: commerce ministry

Xinhua, April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, had attracted more than 190,000 overseas buyers from 218 countries and regions as of midday Thursday, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

The second phase of this edition of the fair kicked off on Wednesday, focusing on the theme of quality home furnishings. At a regular press conference Thursday, ministry spokesperson He Yadong noted that with increasing levels of innovation and eco-friendliness, the projects on display are attracting rising interest from global buyers.

More than 2,400 exhibitors in this phase are recognized as national-level high-tech enterprises, "little giants" enterprises, or national single champions of manufacturing industry, an increase of 100 companies compared with the same period last year, the spokesperson said.

"The bustling crowds and vibrant negotiations at the Canton Fair vividly reflect the global businesses' confidence in China's economic prospects, providing a strong boost to the country's foreign trade momentum," He said.

This edition of the fair, held in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5, is organized into three themed phases. The first focused on advanced manufacturing, the second on quality home furnishings, and the third on products that promote a better quality of life.

