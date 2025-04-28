Five Paris Olympic champions lead China's squad at World Aquatics Diving World Cup Super Final

April 28, 2025

Gold medalist Quan Hongchan of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the women's 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- As the 2025 Diving World Cup Super Final will be held in Beijing from May 2 to 4, the World Aquatics released the athletes list, with five Paris Olympic champions leading China's squad.

At Paris 2024, China swept all eight diving golds, a first in Olympic history. Gold medalists Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi, Chen Yiwen, Chang Yani, and Wang Zongyuan will compete before a home audience at the iconic venue.

The 2025 Diving World Cup features three legs. Chinese divers secured 15 golds across the first two events in Guadalajara, Mexico, and Windsor, Canada. Nine titles will be decided in the Beijing Super Final.

China's favored pair, Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi, have dominated the women's synchronized 10m platform at recent Olympics and World Championships. Their head-to-head clash in the individual 10m platform is highly anticipated, with Chen edging Quan for gold in both prior World Cup events.

Chen Yiwen of China competes during the women's 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani, who triumphed in the women's synchronized 3m springboard at Paris 2024, maintained strong form this year. Wang Zongyuan, the men's 3m springboard Olympic champion, secured victory in Guadalajara but missed the podium in Windsor. His comeback bid in Beijing will be a key storyline.

Cheng Zilong and Zhu Zifeng will focus on the men's 10m platform, while Hu Yukang and Zheng Jiuyuan compete in the men's synchronized 3m springboard. 20-year-old Chen Jia aims to shine in the women's 3m springboard at home.

Elite divers from other nations, including Britain's Jordan Christopher Houlden, Australia's Maddison Keeney, and Mexico's Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra, could challenge China's dominance.

This year's Super Final introduces new singles competition rules, with head-to-head preliminaries based on rankings from the first two World Cup events to enhance competitiveness.

