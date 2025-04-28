Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway completes girder erection work

Xinhua) 08:10, April 28, 2025

A worker erects a box girder at the construction site of a mega bridge in the Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province, April 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

SHIJIAZHUANG, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Girder erection work in the Hebei section of Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway was fully completed on Sunday as the last box girder was erected on a mega bridge. The 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

