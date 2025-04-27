Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 premieres in Finland to warm welcome

Xinhua) 13:23, April 27, 2025

HELSINKI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated phenomenon Ne Zha 2, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, made its Finnish premiere on Friday with a spectacular opening at the box office.

Rooted in Chinese mythology and reimagined with bold creative flair, Ne Zha 2 is a visually stunning epic developed over five years by a team of 4,000 animators. Distributed by Trinity CineAsia, the film has already captivated audiences around the world and now brings its magic "from the flames of destiny to the land of a thousand lakes," as the distributor put it.

At the Kinopalatsi cinema in central Helsinki, a large crowd gathered well before the 5 p.m. screening. Among the audience were members of the local Chinese community as well as a significant number of Finnish and other Western moviegoers. Many were seen taking photos in front of the promotional poster at the theater entrance. By the time the lights dimmed, the auditorium was fully packed - an uncommon sight in Finnish cinemas.

According to Finnkino, the country's largest cinema chain, Ne Zha 2 is now showing in all 12 cities where it operates. Initially scheduled for a limited release, the film's screening schedule was expanded due to soaring demand.

"In the Finnish market, we've been pleasantly surprised by the ticket sales. We've added more showtimes as demand has grown," said Finnkino Communications Manager Irene Hernberg. She noted that the film has far exceeded expectations compared to other diaspora-focused releases, describing the response as "very encouraging and positive."

Finnish audiences had been eagerly awaiting the film's arrival. Episodi, a leading Finnish film magazine, published several articles praising Ne Zha 2's box office triumph and hailing it as a symbol of China's vibrant cultural industry. After its Finnish release was announced, the magazine described it as a "huge, wonderful surprise" for local film fans to experience it on the big screen.

Hernberg added that Finnish interest in Chinese films remains strong, particularly those having achieved international acclaim or won prestigious awards.

Trinity CineAsia, which holds theatrical rights to Ne Zha 2 across 37 European countries, confirmed that the film began its rollout this week across Finland and other Nordic nations, including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland. The distributor said the scale of the release reflects Nordic cinema chains' strong confidence in the film's commercial success.

Official figures show that Ne Zha 2 has already grossed over 2 billion U.S. dollars globally, including presale and international revenues.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)