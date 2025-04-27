Interview: Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 debuts in Mongolia

Xinhua) April 27, 2025

ULAN BATOR, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, premiered Friday morning in Ulan Bator, Mongolia's capital.

The premiere, held in the Urgoo Cinema 3 and IMAX at Shangri-La Center, attracted a crowd of moviegoers from Mongolia and China.

Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan pointed out that the phenomenal popularity of "Nezha 2" lies in its perfect integration of animation technology and traditional culture, such as 3D ink scenes, cyberpunk heaven, Sanxingdui bronzes, and the familiar humming and horse-head fiddles.

These innovative expressions of traditional culture are very amzing and resonating, Shen said.

"After a long wait, 'Nezha 2' has finally been released in Mongolia. What everyone sees through this film is not just a Chinese myth, but also a spirit of perseverance and indomitable spirit", the ambassador noted.

Shen emphasized in an interview with Xinhua that the classic line in the movie "My fate is determined by me, not by God" is in line with the Mongolian people's saying "Man conquers nature" on a spiritual level. This spirit transcends language and deeply touches everyone.

"I believe that this will also become an important event in the field of cultural exchanges between China and Mongolia," she added.

After watching the movie, the audience said that the action scenes and special effects of this animated film were excellent, the scenes were breathtaking, and the pictures were impressive.

Galsan Batsukh, head of the Mongolia-China Friendship Association and former Mongolian ambassador to China, said that the release in Mongolia of Nezha 2, which came as a surprise to the world, is not only an important milestone in the history of cultural exchanges between Mongolia and China, but also a cultural bridge.

"This cultural bridge will continue to expand and strengthen, and play an important role in helping the people of Mongolia and China to understand each other's history and culture," he added.

Pan Yao, a Chinese volunteer teacher, told Xinhua that he didn't go home during the Chinese New Year because of work. "I am deeply touched by the persistence of family and friendship, and I believe that such a cultural core will definitely bring laughter and tears to Mongolian friends."

Moreover, as an international Chinese education volunteer, Pan believes that traditional Chinese stories are injected with new-era cores and become popular at home and abroad.

Chimedregzen Sainbileg, a Mongolian citizen who brought her children to watch the movie, said that she saw the promotional video when she took her children to travel to China not long ago.

When they heard it would be released in Mongolia, the children were very excited and couldn't wait for this day. Overall, this is an imaginative and educational animation masterpiece, Sainbileg said.

According to the Urgoo Cinema3 staff, the movie theater has received many reservations since the official trailer for Nezha 2 was released. The current ticket price is 17,000 Mongolian tugriks (about five U.S. dollars).

On the same day, the Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha was officially released in Mongolian with English subtitles across selected major theaters in Mongolia.

