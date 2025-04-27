China’s 31 provinces all show positive Q1 GDP growth, laying good foundation for whole-year target, despite headwinds

09:14, April 27, 2025 By Yin Yeping and Ma Jingjing ( Global Times

All of China's 31 provinces have released their economic growth statistics for the first quarter of this year, all showing positive GDP growth, with 21 provinces meeting or exceeding expectations, signaling a good start for the world's second-largest economy.

Performance in major sectors such as industrial investment, consumption, and foreign trade demonstrated the nation's economic resilience despite both external and internal challenges, a Chinese expert said, expecting stepped-up policies to address rising drastic changes in the external environment so as to ensure the annual GDP growth target is achieved.

In terms of GDP rankings, Shanghai rose two places in the first quarter, moving from 11th to 9th nationwide.

In the first quarter, Shanghai achieved a GDP of 1.273 trillion yuan ($174 billion), an increase of 5.1 percent year-on-year at constant prices, surpassing the annual target by 0.1 percentage points. The total output value of Shanghai's three major leading industries grew by 7.2 percent, driving the city's industrial output value above designated size by 3.5 percent, a 2.8 percentage point acceleration compared to the full-year growth rate last year.

Meanwhile, the ranking of the GDP growth of Northeast China's Liaoning Province rose from 18th to 16th nationwide, reflecting the progress of the revitalization of Northeast China. As the economic leader of the Northeast region, Liaoning has seen increased investment in recent years, a manufacturing revival, and an improving economic recovery, according to media reports.

In the first quarter, Guangdong's GDP grew by 4.1 percent. Although this growth rate was below its annual target, it still marked a 0.6 percentage point improvement over last year's full-year figure, ranking first among all provinces with a GDP of 3.352 trillion yuan. Jiangsu ranked second with 3.308 trillion yuan, followed by Shandong with 2.346 trillion yuan.

The majority of provinces and autonomous regions achieved over 5 percent GDP growth in the first quarter, with the Xizang Autonomous Region particularly notable for its 7.9 percent year-on-year growth.

"The economic data of 31 provinces and municipalities is in line with the national performance in the first quarter, showcasing that the economy is posting overall recovery, with a strong resilience for growth," Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Saturday.

With a 4-percent deficit-to-GDP ratio and a government deficit of 5.66 trillion yuan in 2025, China's fiscal policies have stepped up in the first quarter, providing support for local economic growth, Xi Junyang said.

Moreover, the GDP growth across provinces and cities reflects the continued rise in industrial investment, the expert said. In the first quarter, national fixed-asset investment reached 10.317 trillion yuan, up 4.2 percent year-on-year.

By province, 29 provinces achieved positive growth in fixed-asset investment. Notably, many provinces, especially major economic ones, saw rapid growth in industrial investment. Among the 24 provinces that published industrial investment data, 18 achieved double-digit growth, with provinces such as East China's Shandong, Central China's Henan and Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region all recording growth rates above 20 percent.

In terms of consumption, in the first quarter, total retail sales of consumer goods nationwide reached 12.467 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.6 percent year-on-year. By province, 28 provinces recorded positive growth in retail sales, with 18 provinces surpassing the national growth rate.

As an important driver of the economy, foreign trade also performed generally above expectations in the first quarter. There were 20 provinces that achieved positive growth in imports and exports. Taking Guangdong — the province with the largest foreign trade volume — as an example, in the first quarter, Guangdong's total imports and exports reached 2.14 trillion yuan, with growth rebounding to 4.2 percent year-on-year, 2.9 percentage points higher than the national level. Guangdong achieved positive growth in trade with its top five trading partners including ASEAN, the EU and the US.

"In the first quarter, China's provincial-level economies kicked off to a good start, with industrial investment, consumption, and foreign trade all exceeding expectations," Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin School of Administration, told the Global Times on Saturday.

This reflects that the incremental policies rolled out since last September are starting to produce effects, laying a solid foundation for addressing challenges posed by increasing external uncertainties, Cong said.

Looking ahead, challenges remain, for example, the country's export sector may face some pressure due to the US' tariff policies, while consumption momentum should continue to be stimulated, the expert said.

Since April, some government departments and local authorities have been actively responding by promoting export diversification, exploring new growth in other overseas markets and further expanding domestic demand. Moving forward, accelerating the implementation of already announced policies to ensure early results will be critical for stabilizing economic growth, Cong said.

