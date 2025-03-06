China fully confident in achieving 2025 GDP growth target: official
Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, Lan Fo'an, minister of finance, Wang Wentao, minister of commerce, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, and Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, attend a press conference on economy for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China is fully confident in achieving the economic growth target of around 5 percent this year as there is solid foundation, support and guarantee, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference on Thursday.
