Interview: China's 2025 GDP goal shows confidence in stable, high-quality growth, says German consultancy executive

Xinhua) 09:08, March 10, 2025

BERLIN, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China's GDP growth target of around 5 percent for 2025 sheds light on its confidence in economic stability and its commitment to high-quality development, a global consultancy executive has said.

The policy measures, outlined in the government work report submitted to the National People's Congress on Wednesday, support China's ongoing economic transformation and create new opportunities for foreign enterprises, Denis Depoux, global managing director at Germany's strategy consulting firm Roland Berger, told Xinhua.

The government work report said that China would work toward stabilizing foreign trade and vigorously encourage foreign investment. Depoux described the pledge as a strong signal to foreign investors, reassuring them of China's commitment to market openness and regulatory transparency.

"This will further enhance investor confidence and attract more international companies to deepen their presence in the Chinese market," he said.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, Depoux said that China remains a highly attractive destination for foreign investment, particularly in industrial modernization, automation, software and green technologies.

"For multinational companies, China is not only an essential part of global supply chains, but also a key market for innovation and long-term growth," he said. "The country's (market) scale, economic stability and leadership in digitalization and sustainability make it an indispensable market for global businesses."

While globalization is evolving and geopolitical tensions persist, economic ties between China and Europe remain robust, as the two sides are highly dependent on each other for trade and investment, he said.

Germany, in particular, has maintained its position as China's important trading partner in Europe for decades. Depoux said he sees continued opportunities for collaboration in areas such as technological innovation, renewable energy and green technology.

Depoux said that China has not just solidified its position as a manufacturing powerhouse but also emerged as a key driver of global trends in digitalization, sustainability and high-tech industries.

Take China's progress in artificial intelligence. Companies like DeepSeek have made breakthroughs in reducing computing costs, enabling broader AI adoption and reshaping entire industries, he said.

Referring to China's 5-percent GDP growth in 2024, Depoux said that it showcased "China's success in navigating global headwinds," noting that China is undergoing a deep structural transformation toward a high-value and innovation-driven economy.

Looking ahead to 2025, Depoux called the concept of "new quality productive forces" a key driver of China's economic growth.

"This reflects China's determination to modernize its industries and shift towards value-added economic leadership," he said.

The government work report also reinforced China's focus on sustainability. Depoux depicted green and low-carbon development as a strategic imperative.

"The Chinese government's unwavering commitment to decarbonization demonstrates that long-term reform objectives remain firmly in place," he said. "China's green transition is essential not only for its own high-quality development but also for global sustainability efforts."

Despite uncertainties in the global economy, China is accelerating its transition toward a more sustainable and modernized economic model, Depoux said.

"I remain confident in China's resilience and capacity for innovation," he said. "China's growing influence in the global economic landscape will continue to create new opportunities for international businesses."

