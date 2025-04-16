Home>>
China's GDP expands 5.4 pct year on year in Q1
(Xinhua) 11:11, April 16, 2025
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.
The country's GDP reached 31.8758 trillion yuan (about 4.42 trillion U.S. dollars) during this period, the NBS data showed.
On a quarterly basis, the economy increased 1.2 percent in the first three months.
China's GDP grew 5 percent year on year last year and the country has targeted its full-year economic growth at around 5 percent for 2025.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Five percent GDP growth target aligns with China's actual conditions
- Interview: China's 2025 GDP goal shows confidence in stable, high-quality growth, says German consultancy executive
- China fully confident in achieving 2025 GDP growth target: official
- China confident of hitting growth rate
- GDP target heralds steady growth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.