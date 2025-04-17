Home>>
China Dynamics: China's GDP grows 5.4% in Q1
(People's Daily Online) 14:16, April 17, 2025
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China reports 5.4% GDP growth in Q1 of 2025
- China's GDP expands 5.4 pct year on year in Q1
- Five percent GDP growth target aligns with China's actual conditions
- Interview: China's 2025 GDP goal shows confidence in stable, high-quality growth, says German consultancy executive
- China fully confident in achieving 2025 GDP growth target: official
- China confident of hitting growth rate
- GDP target heralds steady growth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.