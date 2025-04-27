Auto Shanghai unveils automakers' strategic focus on intelligence, global vision

Xinhua) 08:54, April 27, 2025

This photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows a vehicle displayed at the booth of GAC Group at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2025) has drawn nearly 1,000 companies from 26 countries and regions and quickly become the focal point of the global auto market.

Automakers seized the stage with their latest innovations, underscoring a clear trend: the rise of smarter and more globally oriented vehicles.

With 97 new models debuting, Chinese brands led the charge in vehicle intelligence, according to a report by Kaiyuan Securities.

Notably, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have become a key differentiator, and tech giant Huawei is among the standout players.

Models from Huawei's Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA), such as AITO M8, Stelato S9 and Maextro S800, drew big crowds at this year's event, showcasing a suite of smart features that turn cars into fully featured terminals.

From adaptive driver assistance and intelligent cockpits to smart keys and customizable welcome-light displays, these models reflect the latest evolution of the car into a connected tech hub on wheels. Huawei's tech support has injected new momentum into traditional original equipment manufacturers, such as Seres behind AITO and BAIC behind Stelato.

At this year's Auto Shanghai, running from April 23 to May 2, Huawei's executive director Yu Chengdong and SAIC Motor president Jia Jianxu unveiled a new HIMA brand, pledging deeper collaboration in connected vehicles, electric drivetrains, smart vehicle controls and full-scenario mobility solutions.

Established in 2023, HIMA is a dynamic ecosystem alliance focusing on intelligent vehicle technologies. Rather than building cars itself, Huawei plays a pivotal role within the alliance by shaping product planning, design and marketing, enhancing user experience and quality control, and supplying cutting-edge software and hardware solutions to traditional automakers.

The alliance's momentum is already considerable. As of mid-April, more than 700,000 vehicles had been delivered under HIMA. Huawei's smart automotive solutions business raked in 26.35 billion yuan (approximately 3.66 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue in 2024, a stunning 474.4 percent leap from 4.58 billion yuan in 2023.

Riding the wave of China's tech momentum, many global automakers are deepening local partnerships to supercharge their smart technology and electrification efforts.

Speaking to Xinhua on the sidelines of the event, Oliver Zipse, chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, said that China is pivotal in driving technological innovation for BMW's next-generation intelligent vehicles, and BMW will begin integrating AI technology from Chinese tech startup DeepSeek into its latest models in China later this year.

Earlier this month, BMW announced plans to deepen its collaboration with ByteDance, owner of Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to enhance AI applications in marketing and customer service. In March, the automaker teamed up with e-commerce giant Alibaba to integrate a large language model AI into its next-generation vehicles. It partnered with Huawei to develop a smart in-car digital ecosystem tailored to the Chinese market further.

"This country is so innovative that we really enjoy putting all the technology into the cars for China," the senior executive said, adding that the first Neue Klasse models, its next-generation vehicles, will roll off the line at the company's Shenyang plant in 2026.

Volkswagen Group, another German automotive powerhouse, is also sharpening its focus on what it calls "the world's most innovative automotive market."

Just ahead of the Shanghai auto show, the company unveiled a highly automated, AI-powered driver-assistance system developed by CARIZON, its joint R&D venture in China.

This year, the automaker will roll out the first model featuring the new technology, and from 2026, the system will be standard on its next-generation, fully connected compact-class vehicles.

"China is the technological pacemaker of global transformation," said Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen Group. "At Auto Shanghai, we are now shifting into 'delivery mode.' With a new generation of intelligent, fully connected vehicles, we are focusing entirely on the digital, smart world in which our Chinese customers live."

While global players double down on China, Chinese automakers are setting their sights abroad with a renewed sense of confidence.

XPeng Motors announced plans to enter 60 international markets by 2025. The company reported stronger-than-expected overseas pre-orders for its newly launched X9 model, boosting its global ambitions.

"We're not just bringing the X9 to Europe," said an XPeng representative. "We're also planning to revamp our entire product lineup around a global vehicle concept tailored to international market needs."

NIO founder William Li announced that the company's Firefly brand, focusing on compact smart EVs for urban mobility, will enter 16 international markets this year, including the Netherlands, Norway and Costa Rica, using a hybrid sales model combining local dealership networks with NIO's service standards.

The Firefly brand will adopt tailored pricing and sales strategies across European markets.

NIO remains optimistic about Firefly's growth potential, projecting that the brand will quickly become a major driver of the company's international expansion. NIO anticipates that Firefly's success may eventually boost sales of its other product lines.

China FAW Group Co., Ltd. announced an ambitious development plan for its car brand Hongqi on Wednesday, targeting operations in over 100 countries and regions with 1,000 sales and service outlets in five years.

The automaker said it will establish five overseas hub clusters in markets including Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America. The company will also establish more localized low-carbon R&D centers, supply chain and operation centers, achieving an annual overseas production capacity exceeding 200,000 vehicles and creating over 20,000 new jobs across upstream and downstream sectors.

"Our layout will truly make the Hongqi brand a globally recognized Eastern cultural icon," said Liu Changqing, vice president of the Hongqi Brand Operations Committee.

A visitor tries a steering system solution of Bosch Huayu at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People view a steer-by-wire system module at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor takes photos of robots displayed at the booth of GAC Group at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People view smart cockpits at the booth of Great Wall Motor at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor learns about a driver assistance system of BYD at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows a Yangwang U8L of BYD at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People view a Gen-AI smart cockpits system at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People view liquid-cooled supercharger of Huawei at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A staff member (1st L) of Horizon Robotics displays a driver assistance system at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A child interacts with a cat pattern on a Lynk & Co car at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows robot IRON of Xiaopeng at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

