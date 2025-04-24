Flying car gets airtime at Auto Shanghai 2025
(People's Daily App) 16:13, April 24, 2025
Is this a sports car or a helicopter? Check out the GOVE from GAC Group at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai).
(Produced by Kuang Xuejing)
