Auto Shanghai 2025 kicks off

Xinhua) 08:18, April 24, 2025

Visitors look at an Xpeng G7 on display during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A Hongqi flying car is exhibited during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors look at an Audi E5 Sportback during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A Chery flying car is exhibited during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors talk beside an iCAR V23 at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A robotic arm helps charge a car by IM Motors during a demonstration at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A journalist records a Volkswagen ID.AURA on display during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A Mercedes-Benz Vision V concept car is seen during its world debut at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors look at a Mercedes-Benz all-electric CLA on display during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor introduces a Chery flying car via live-streaming during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor takes photos of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor poses for photos with a car on display during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor takes photos of an off-road vehicle on display during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. Themed "Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future," the exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting nearly 1,000 noted enterprises from 26 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

