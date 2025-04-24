More worldwide service outlets planned for iconic Chinese car brand Hongqi

Xinhua) 09:21, April 24, 2025

CHANGCHUN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China FAW Group Co., Ltd. announced an ambitious development plan for its car brand Hongqi on Wednesday, targeting operations in over 100 countries and regions with 1,000 sales and service outlets in five years.

The automaker said that it will establish five overseas hub clusters in markets including Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America. The company will also establish more localized low-carbon R&D centers, supply chain and operation centers, achieving an annual overseas production capacity exceeding 200,000 vehicles and creating over 20,000 new jobs across upstream and downstream sectors.

Leveraging its three major technological platforms, namely the Hongqi Tiangong electric platform, the Hongqi Honghu hybrid platform and the Hongqi Jiuzhang intelligent platform, Hongqi plans to roll out more than 20 new models worldwide, noted Liu Changqing, vice president of Hongqi Brand Operations Committee.

"Our layout will truly make the Hongqi brand a globally recognized Eastern cultural icon," said Liu.

Hongqi, which means red flag in Chinese, is an iconic Chinese car brand that was established in 1958. It has become renowned as the vehicle used for parades during Chinese national celebrations.

Currently, Hongqi offers a diverse lineup of 18 models -- spanning gasoline, all-electric, plug-in hybrid and range-extended vehicles.

In 2024, Hongqi's annual sales grew for the seventh consecutive year, reaching 411,777 units.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)