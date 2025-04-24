China's FAW unveils Hongqi flying car with over 200 km range

Xinhua) 08:33, April 24, 2025

CHANGCHUN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China FAW Group Co., Ltd. on Wednesday unveiled its first flying car under the Hongqi brand, taking a step into the future of mobility.

The flying car boasts a flight range of more than 200 km and is scheduled to make its maiden flight later this year, said the carmaker headquartered in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province.

The intelligent cockpit system of the flying car can provide the driver with real-time information through voice and visual displays, significantly reducing operational complexity. The flying car's development and design adhere strictly to the highest industry safety standards to ensure passenger safety, according to FAW.

On the same day, FAW also unveiled three new Hongqi vehicle models, two of which are available in both fully electric and hybrid versions. Additionally, two other new energy vehicle models were also officially launched for sale.

Hongqi, which means "red flag" in Chinese, is an iconic Chinese car brand that was established in 1958. Currently, the brand has 18 models on sale, covering the gasoline-powered vehicles, pure electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and extended range electric vehicles.

Hongqi sold 411,777 vehicles in 2024, up 17.4 percent year on year, marking its seventh consecutive year of growth.

