Flying cars grab spotlight at Auto Shanghai 2025
The "Land Aircraft Carrier," a flying car developed by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG is displayed during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
China's flying cars grab attention at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025.
A flying car under the Hongqi brand is on show during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
A flying car is on show during the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
