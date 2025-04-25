China's top legislature to further advance legislation to support private economy

April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China aims to better promote private economic development by introducing stronger support measures and ensuring fair law enforcement, a spokesperson said Friday.

The draft private sector promotion law will be submitted for its third review at a session of the country's top legislature next week, Huang Haihua, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, told a press conference.

Huang said that multiple rounds of revisions had improved the draft, meaning it was at a good stage to be recommended for further refinement before deliberation and enactment.

According to Huang, China's draft private sector promotion law has been revised to create a more favorable legal environment for the sector's high-quality development, based on feedback from legislative reviews and public consultations.

The draft was released for public input in October last year, before being deliberated at top legislature sessions last December and in February this year, respectively.

The Standing Committee of the 14th NPC will hold its 15th session in Beijing from April 27 to 30.

