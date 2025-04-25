Feature: Kenyan traders target vast Chinese market to boost agricultural exports

NAIROBI, April 24 (Xinhua) -- In the lush highlands of the central Kenyan county of Murang'a, Newton Ngure, a middle-aged entrepreneur, has forged long-term friendships with smallholder farmers who grow Hass avocado for local and international markets, with China emerging as a promising destination.

"China is a huge market for our agricultural products, and more so for Hass avocado," he said. "It will be good for Kenyan exporters to comply with certification requirements to increase our export volumes."

Since launching his start-up in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, Ngure has partnered with farmers, aggregators, and other players in the Hass avocado value chain. Now, the Kenyan business owner has set his sights on the Chinese market.

On Thursday, Ngure spoke on the sidelines of the fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) Promotion Conference, which brought together senior government officials, diplomats, industry executives, and budding entrepreneurs.

As with Ngure who graced the half-day event, dozens of Kenyan traders also expressed the same desire to participate in this year's CAETE, which will be held in Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan Province, from June 12 to 15.

Ngure said his company is in talks with potential Chinese importers, aiming to ship 2,000 metric tons of Hass avocados each month.

In the long term, Ngure said his firm, which primarily focuses on aggregation, aims to export up to 200,000 metric tons of Hass avocados to China, upon fulfilling all safety and hygiene standards mandated by Chinese customs.

"China's market really has an appetite for Kenyan products, and it will be good that we look at the opportunities and comply," Ngure said. "We are working with various stakeholders to consolidate consignments for Hass avocado sourced countrywide. It is an opportune moment for us to venture into the Chinese market."

Josephine Ndikwe, head of trade and exports at Jotim Coffee Limited, is also preparing to attend the 2025 CAETE with ambitions to solidify new partnerships. Her company, which specializes in premium coffee, has exported to China since 2022 -- with volumes rising due to favorable customs policies and growing consumer interest.

Having partaken in the 2023 and 2024 editions of CAETE, Ndikwe hopes this year's expo will expand her company's footprint in the Chinese market.

"What I look forward to is expanding my market reach in China. We also want to venture into exporting already finished goods. That is roasted coffee, Arabica beans because we believe the market in China is big," Ndikwe said.

She added that against the backdrop of U.S. punitive import tariffs, China emerges as an alternative market for Kenya's coffee growers and exporters.

According to Ezekiel Mosongo, head of bilateral trade at the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, Kenya aims to increase the volume of agricultural commodities exported to China, such as Hass avocado, coffee, macadamia, cut flowers, black tea, and aquatic products, as economic ties between the two sides are flourishing.

Mosongo hailed China for reducing levies on Hass avocado and cut flowers imported from Kenya, adding that the government has prioritized value addition to boost the competitiveness of agricultural products overseas.

Simon Gakinya, founder and managing director of Mount Kenya Specialty Tea and Coffee Co., Ltd., believes that policy harmonization and dialogue among businesses will be key to boosting the export of Kenya's agricultural commodities to China.

