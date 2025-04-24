Interview: BMW chairman reaffirms commitment to China market, highlights key AI partnerships

Xinhua) 17:00, April 24, 2025

SHANGHAI, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Oliver Zipse, has underscored China's strategic importance to the German automaker during his visit to the Shanghai auto show.

Speaking to Xinhua on the sidelines of the event, which commenced on Wednesday, Zipse said that China is not only BMW's largest single market but also a vital hub for innovation.

Highlighting China's growing role in innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), Zipse said BMW is deepening its partnerships with Chinese tech companies to integrate advanced AI features into its vehicles for the Chinese market.

He added that BMW will begin integrating AI technology from Chinese tech startup DeepSeek into its latest models in China later this year.

"The BMW has become a 360-degree AI-driven company," Zipse said. "We take full advantage of this new technology."

Capitalizing on China's tech boom, BMW has been steadily strengthening its collaborations with leading Chinese technology firms.

Last week, BMW announced plans to deepen its collaboration with ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, to enhance AI applications in marketing and customer service. In March, the automaker teamed up with Alibaba to integrate large language model (LLM) AI into its next-generation vehicles and partnered with Huawei to further develop a smart in-car digital ecosystem tailored to the Chinese market.

"This country is so innovative that we really enjoy putting all the technology into the cars for China," Zipse said.

At the auto show, BMW showcased more than 30 car models, highlighting the technological innovations of its next-generation intelligent vehicles, known as the Neue Klasse.

China is pivotal in driving technological innovation for BMW's next-generation intelligent vehicles, Zipse noted, adding that the first Neue Klasse models produced in China will roll off the line at the company's Shenyang plant in 2026.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China's auto output and sales remained the first globally in 2024, both exceeding 31 million units. Industry observers say China's auto sector is projected to maintain its growth momentum in 2025 following the implementation of a series of supportive measures.

Noting that China is "the largest global market" for BMW, Zipse said the company will further expand its presence in China. "We have a very strong foothold in China, and we are here to stay."

Currently, BMW operates research and development (R&D) centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang and Nanjing, forming its largest R&D network outside of Germany. The Shenyang facility, which combines research, development and production, is the carmaker's largest production base in the world.

With approximately 460 local supplier partners in China, the company has expressed strong confidence in the resilience of the country's supply chain.

"The supply chain here is not only about China for China, but it's also China for the world," Zipse said. "We have an ever-growing purchasing team here, who looks for opportunities that we can also deliver parts for our other global sites from China."

Boasting the world's largest manufacturing system with the most complete industrial chains and supporting facilities, China holds a pivotal position in global industrial and supply chains.

The 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, running from April 23 to May 2, has attracted nearly 1,000 companies from 26 countries and regions.

In addition to BMW, leading automotive manufacturers like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Toyota are also participating in the event, demonstrating their strong commitment to the Chinese market despite global trade challenges and growing protectionist trends.

Zipse's visit to the Shanghai auto show marks his third trip to China in just 30 days. Emphasizing the importance of connectivity of the world, he said that BMW always advocates free trade and open markets.

"Economic growth thrives through opening, not closing," he said. "In this world, everything is connected; there is no one who can be completely independent from other countries."

