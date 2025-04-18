Nvidia CEO visits Beijing, stresses importance of China market

Xinhua) 09:35, April 18, 2025

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Jensen Huang, CEO of U.S. tech giant Nvidia, arrived in Beijing on Thursday and met with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

During the meeting, Huang emphasized that China is a very important market for Nvidia and expressed the company's willingness to continue cooperation with China.

This marks Huang's second visit to Beijing in three months. It came after the U.S. government limited exports of Nvidia's H20 artificial intelligence chip to China, a key market for one of its most popular chips.

Nvidia shares have slumped 22 percent this year and its stock fell 7 percent on Wednesday, media reports said. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks fell after Nvidia warned that new restrictions on exports to China will cost it billions of dollars.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)