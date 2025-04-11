China's advertising industry revenues rise 18 pct in 2024

Xinhua) 08:34, April 11, 2025

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's advertising industry recorded a robust 17.9 percent year-on-year growth in 2024, with total revenues surpassing 1.5 trillion yuan (about 208.1 billion U.S. dollars), official data showed on Thursday.

Among all forms of advertising, including TV, film, radio, newspapers, and others, internet advertising led the way with strong growth, claiming the lion's share of total revenues.

Revenues from internet advertising reached 891.91 billion yuan in 2024, up 24 percent year on year. This figure accounted for 86.5 percent of the total advertising revenue across all media platforms, according to the data released by the State Administration for Market Regulation, China's top market regulator.

Given the strong link between the advertising industry and the real economy, more than 10 provincial-level regions in China allocated over 10 billion yuan each in funding last year to support businesses and farmers in building their brands, and this initiative has contributed to the growth of domestic consumption, according to the regulator.

