China's chain hotel market maintains steady growth in 2024

Xinhua) 08:47, April 23, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 10, 2024 shows a hot spring hotel and a ski resort in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China's chain hotel market continued its solid upward trend in 2024, with the number of chain hotel rooms increasing year on year, according to a report released by the China Hospitality Association on Tuesday.

Last year, the number of chain hotel rooms in China increased by 316,100, representing growth of 4.68 percent year on year, the report on China's hotel group and brand development said.

By the end of 2024, China had approximately 93,300 chain hotels, with a total of nearly 7.07 million rooms, the report revealed.

The report also said that diversified consumer demand continued to grow, following a series of pro-consumption policies, fueling the rapid development of a business model that integrates culture, commerce and tourism.

Hotel offerings featuring wellness stays and intangible cultural heritage experiences are expected to see notable growth, the report stated.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)