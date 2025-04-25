Finnish food maker Atria expands into China, boosts Q1 profit

Xinhua) 11:06, April 25, 2025

HELSINKI, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Atria, a major Nordic food company operating in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Baltic countries, reported increased profit in the first quarter of 2025, driven in part by its entry into the Chinese market.

The Finnish group began exporting chicken meat to China in December 2024 after securing approval during Finnish President Alexander Stubb's visit to the country. "A giant opportunity," said Atria Finland's Managing Director Mika Ala-Fossi, highlighting China's large population and growing demand for imported proteins.

In its Q1 financial report released Thursday, Atria posted an operating profit of 12.8 million euros (14.55 million U.S. dollars), up from 8.0 million euros a year earlier. Net sales rose to 420.5 million euros from 416.8 million, while operating margin improved to 3.1 percent from 1.9 percent.

The company credited the rise to increased poultry production, streamlined operations at its new facility in Nurmo, and the expansion into Asia.

Despite the positive results, CEO Kai Gyllstrom warned of challenges ahead, citing global instability and noting that Atria does not expect to reach its 2024 full-year profit of 65.4 million euros. (1 euro = 1.14 U.S. dollar)

