China launches Shenzhou-20 manned spaceship for new diverse in-orbit tasks

Xinhua) 10:13, April 25, 2025

The Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 24, 2025. China launched the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on Thursday, sending three astronauts to its orbiting space station for a six-month mission. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

JIUQUAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on Thursday, sending three astronauts to its orbiting space station for a six-month mission.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

About 10 minutes after the launch, the spaceship separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. The astronauts are in good condition, and the launch of the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship is a complete success, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The spaceship will then perform a fast, automated rendezvous and docking with the Tiangong space station complex, and the Shenzhou-20 crew will conduct an in-orbit handover with the Shenzhou-19 crew.

The space station complex has entered the docking orbit, with good working conditions that meet the requirements for the rendezvous and docking with the spaceship and the entry of the astronauts, the CMSA said.

The Shenzhou-20 crew, consisting of mission commander Chen Dong, and astronauts Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, will undertake a range of tasks, including space science experiments, application tests, extravehicular activities, and cargo handling.

Their mission also involves installing protective devices against space debris, and deploying and retrieving extravehicular payloads and equipment. They will also participate in science education, public outreach, and other onboard experimental activities.

LIFE SCIENCE EXPERIMENTS

The new life science experiments to be carried out by the trio will involve zebra fish, planarians and streptomyces.

Notably, the Shenzhou-20 mission marks China's first space-based investigation into the regeneration of planarians, an organism known for their extraordinary ability to regrow organs, said Lin Xiqiang, spokesperson for the CMSA, at a pre-launch press conference on Wednesday.

"This project will enhance our understanding of fundamental mechanisms of regeneration at the individual level and could provide insights into human health issues related to space-induced injuries," said Lin.

He added that the Shenzhou-20 mission will further zebra fish experiment based on the zebra fish-hornwort co-cultivation ecosystem established during the Shenzhou-18 mission, and seeks to clarify how protein homeostasis regulates bone mass decrease and cardiovascular dysfunction caused by microgravity.

As for streptomyces, which can serve as critical players in soil health and plant resilience, the related experiment will study the expression patterns of microbial active substances and enzymes in space environments to lay the foundation for developing microbial technologies and products utilizing space resources, he added.

In addition to the three biological experiments, the crew will also conduct 59 space science experiments and technology tests, covering fields such as space life science, microgravity physical science, and new space technologies. Breakthroughs are expected in areas like the cultivation of vascularized brain organoid chips, and the study of preparing high-temperature superconducting material in space.

China's space station has now hosted over 200 scientific projects, with nearly 2 tonnes of scientific materials and applied equipment sent to orbit and nearly 100 experimental samples returned to Earth.

"Currently, we are conducting space science experiments according to plan, with all projects progressing smoothly," said Lin.

ASTRONAUT TRAINING

Lin told the press that the country's fourth group of astronauts are being trained in fundamental spaceflight theory and a range of exercises, including psychological training and training on adapting to the space environment, along with specialized training sessions.

Among this group, astronauts from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions selected as payload specialists are expected to make their first spaceflight as early as 2026.

According to Lin, China will select and train two Pakistani astronauts for space missions, and one of them will serve as a payload specialist on a future Chinese space station flight.

China is also discussing with other nations regarding potential foreign astronauts participating in the country's future space station missions.

Shenzhou-20 is the 35th flight mission of China's manned space program and the fifth manned mission during the application and development stage of China's space station.

It also marks the 571st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series and the 20th flight mission of the Shenzhou spaceship.

