China's Shenzhou-20 manned spaceship docks with space station combination

Xinhua) 08:58, April 25, 2025

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 24, 2025 shows the Shenzhou-20 manned spaceship docking with the space station's core module Tianhe. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship successfully docked with the space station combination late on Thursday night, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The spaceship made a fast, automated rendezvous and docking with the radial port of the space station's core module Tianhe at 11:49 p.m. (Beijing Time). The whole process took approximately 6.5 hours, said the CMSA.

The astronaut trio aboard the spaceship will then enter the Tianhe module. Meanwhile, the Shenzhou-19 crew members are ready for their arrival.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China earlier on Thursday.

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 24, 2025 shows the crew of Shenzhou-19 preparing to welcome the crew of Shenzhou-20. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 24, 2025 shows the Shenzhou-20 manned spaceship successfully docked with the space station's core module Tianhe. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Technical personnel monitor the docking of Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship with the space station at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

