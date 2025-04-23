Astronauts of China's Shenzhou-20 mission meet press

April 23, 2025

Astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-20 spaceflight mission Chen Dong (C), Chen Zhongrui (R) and Wang Jie meet the press in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

JIUQUAN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, the three Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-20 spaceflight mission, met the press on Wednesday.

The Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 5:17 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference earlier in the day.

