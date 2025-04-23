China unveils Shenzhou-20 crew for space station mission

Xinhua) 09:32, April 23, 2025

This undated photo shows Shenzhou-20 crew members Chen Dong (C), Chen Zhongrui (R) and Wang Jie. Chinese astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie will carry out the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceflight mission, and Chen Dong will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Wednesday. (Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie will carry out the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceflight mission, and Chen Dong will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 5:17 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, said Lin Xiqiang, spokesperson of the agency.

Chen Dong participated in the Shenzhou-11 and Shenzhou-14 space missions. He served as the commander of the Shenzhou-14 crew and will take on the mantle once again after a two-year interval. He will also become the first among China's second batch of astronauts to carry out three spaceflight missions.

Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie both come from the third batch of astronauts and will embark on their first spaceflight mission. Before being selected, Chen Zhongrui was an air force pilot, while Wang Jie was an engineer at the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

