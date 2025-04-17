China prepares to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship

Xinhua) 08:30, April 17, 2025

This photo taken on April 16, 2025 shows the combination of the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket being vertically transferred to the launching area. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The combination of the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Wednesday.

According to the CMSA, all facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, while various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned.

The spaceship will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future, the CMSA said.

