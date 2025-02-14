Home>>
Crew list finalized for Shenzhou-20, Shenzhou-21 manned missions
(Xinhua) 15:12, February 14, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The astronauts for the Shenzhou-20 and Shenzhou-21 crewed missions, scheduled for launch this year, have been finalized, according to Yang Yuguang, an official of the International Astronautical Federation.
"For both missions, whether the primary or backup crews, all members are undergoing rigorous and high-intensity training," Yang said in an interview with China's national television broadcaster CCTV.
During their six-month orbital mission, the crews will conduct a wide range of scientific experiments and, as in previous missions, perform extravehicular activities, he added.
This year will also see the launch of the Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft to support the operation of China's space station.
