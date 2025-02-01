Shenzhou-19 astronauts share details of work and life in space with mission halfway through

This undated video grab shows Shenzhou-19 astronauts sending their Spring Festival greetings from China's Tiangong space station. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- As China's Shenzhou-19 mission reaches its halfway, the three astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station, orbiting 400 kilometers above Earth, have shared their experiences during the Spring Festival, offering a glimpse into their unique lives in space.

SCIENTIFIC BREAKTHROUGHS AND SPACEWALKS

The crew commander Cai Xuzhe, who returned to the space station after about two years, described the feeling as "warm and familiar" in a video released on China's CCTV on Thursday.

This is Cai's second time working and living in China's space station, but his first time celebrating the Spring Festival there. In 2022, he spent six months in space during the Shenzhou-14 mission.

The Shenzhou-19 astronauts entered the space station on Oct. 30, 2024. According to Cai, over the past three months, the crew has completed a series of tasks, including the handover with the Shenzhou-18 crew, routine maintenance of the space station, and two spacewalks.

These extravehicular activities (EVAs), commonly known as spacewalks, are essential for repairs, experiments, and testing equipment outside the station.

Cai emphasized the importance of their training, including system-wide emergency pressure drills and medical rescue exercises.

"These exercises have significantly improved our ability to handle unexpected situations, allowing us to work more efficiently and safely," he said.

Supported by ground teams, the astronauts have also advanced scientific experiments, such as cutting-edge research on human brain organoids and new material exposure tests in the harsh environment of space.

"We are steadily progressing with our scientific missions, focusing on space life science, microgravity physics, space material science, and aerospace medicine," Cai noted.

Song Lingdong, who participated in two spacewalks, shared his awe-inspiring experience.

"Before my first EVA, I imagined what it would be like, but nothing prepared me for the moment I opened the hatch and saw Earth. It was breathtaking," he recalled. "Climbing on the module walls, I felt as if I was walking on clouds."

"I was mesmerized by the beauty of space, but at the same time, I felt the weight of our mission," he added.

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Jan. 20, 2025 shows Shenzhou-19 astronaut Song Lingdong performing extravehicular activities outside China's orbiting space station. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)

Their first nine-hour spacewalk proved China's new-generation spacesuits to be both safe and effective, according to Song.

Addressing public curiosity, Song explained how astronauts stay energized during long EVAs. "We eat high-calorie meals beforehand and drink functional beverages during the task. We highly concentrate on the tasks and don't feel hungry," he said.

FAMILY, SPACE, GYM AND PRIDE

Life aboard the space station is not all work. During the Spring Festival, the crew took time to rest, call their families, and capture stunning photos of Earth and space.

"We sent New Year greetings from space and recorded videos to cherish these moments," said Song, who plans to document his experiences for his children.

Wang Haoze, China's first female space engineer working in the space station, expressed pride in China's space achievements, marveling at the sophisticated systems of their "space home."

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Jan. 20, 2025 shows Shenzhou-19 astronaut Wang Haoze working inside China's orbiting space station. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)

Despite the busy schedule, the astronauts find joy in simple activities. "We float freely like 'sky flyers,' lift heavy objects effortlessly, interact with our AI assistant, and even grow vegetables and raise fruit flies," Wang said.

Wang enjoys writing space diaries. Her favorite pastime, however, is gazing at Earth through the porthole, admiring Earth's landscapes, from vast oceans to majestic mountains.

"Seeing our homeland from space fills me with excitement, pride, and longing," said Wang.

To combat the effects of weightlessness, the crew followed a strict exercise regimen using specialized equipment like the space treadmill, stationary bike and resistance devices.

"These exercises keep our bones, muscles and hearts healthy. And with balanced meals, we feel strong and energized," Wang explained.

The crew also finds time to bond over meals, share humor, and maintain their spirits.

As they celebrated three months in orbit during the Spring Festival, Wang sent a heartfelt message: "May our nation thrive, and may we achieve new heights together, from space to Earth."

This is the third Spring Festival since the full completion of the Chinese space station. Nine crew members from Shenzhou-15, Shenzhou-17 and Shenzhou-19 have welcomed the New Year and the Spring Festival in space.

